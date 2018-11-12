Angelic Energy turns to 100% green power

Angelic Energy has announced it is now ensuring all its electricity provided to homes in London is 100% green.

The not-for-profit energy supplier, set by up Islington Council, said its power supply has been certified as being generated at UK-based wind and solar farms.

The company is a white-label provider, set up in partnership with Robin Hood Energy, which is a company owned by Nottingham City Council.

Launched in October 2017, it now supplies energy to more than 2,600 homes.

Angelic Energy is also offering the Warm Home Discount of £140 to eligible customers, which helps vulnerable customers who struggle to afford to keep their homes warm during the winter.

Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Environment and Transport said: “We set up Angelic Energy as part of our drive to reduce fuel poverty. Angelic Energy provides a real alternative to the Big Six energy companies for residents across Greater London – saving them money with the added bonus of now offering 100% green electricity, which not even all of the Big Six can offer their customers.

“As we approach winter, there has never been a better time for people facing unaffordable energy bills to consider making the big switch. Some of our most vulnerable residents will also be able to save a further £140 per year from 2019 with the Warm Home Discount scheme.”

