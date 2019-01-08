Battersea Power Station to generate power for first time in 35 years

Battersea Power Station is to start generating energy again for the first time in 35 years.

The Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC) has announced a new energy centre for the 42-acre regeneration site.

The underground equipment will be used to supply heating, cooling and electricity -its structural build is now complete and will be kitted out by Vital Energi by 2020.

The project has excavated 150,000 cubic metres of earth, poured 16,000 cubic metres of concrete and installed 4,200 tonnes of steel framework to reach the current stage.

The energy generation infrastructure will be made up of three combined heat and power (CHP) gas-fired engines totalling 7.3MW, three 10MW gas-fired boilers, seven thermal stores and six 4MW chillers.

BPSDC expects carbon emissions will be reduced by around 5,000 tonnes per year when compared with using conventional forms of energy, the equivalent of taking 1,000 cars off the road.

Gary Edwards, Head of Technical Services at BPSDC, said: “This energy centre will be a hugely important part of the new neighbourhood town centre at Battersea Power Station, supplying energy not only to its own community but potentially to other local residents nearby.”