Could Swindon prove plastic for fantastic?

A plastics reprocessing company has partnered with Swindon Borough Council to develop what is claims is the country’s first advanced plastics recycling facility.

Recycling Technologies uses a chemical recycling technique to process plastic waste into a crude oil equivalent called Plaxx – this can then be used to make new plastic products.

The company will be working with Swindon Borough Council-owned Public Power Solutions to assess the feasibility of developing the new recycling facility – it has already designed a blueprint for a facility where all plastics could be recycled using state-of-the-art mechanical and feedstock recycling.

The proposal is the result of a research project, Project Lodestar, which forms part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy initiative.

The results of Project Lodestar have already led to the development of the world’s first demonstration advanced plastics recycling facility in Scotland.

Adrian Griffiths, CEO and Founder of Recycling Technologies, said: “There is an urgent need for more plastic recycling capacity in the UK to not only stem the flow of plastics into landfill and our environment but to also create jobs and boost economic prosperity across the region.”