Volkswagen launches new brand in bid to move into electricity supply

Volkswagen has launched a new brand as part of a bid to supply energy and provide electric vehicle (EV) charging options.

Subdivision ‘Elli’ will help the firm work towards its goal of becoming a leading provider of sustainable, low carbon mobility – the name stands for ‘electric life’ because Volkswagen want to enable a lifestyle where EVs and surrounding technologies form an integral part of its customers’ everyday lives.

Headquartered to Berlin, the brand will develop products and services connected with energy and charging, as well as build up a portfolio of intelligent power tariffs, power banks and charging stations.

This infrastructure will be controlled by a smart energy management system.

Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen Board Member responsible for E-Mobility: “As one of the world’s largest automakers, Volkswagen is going to force the pace of the urgently needed transport and energy transition to emission-neutral e-mobility.

“The new company will play its part with energy offerings from renewable sources and smart charging solutions. This way, we are entering a strategically relevant, extremely exciting business area that offers considerable opportunities for strengthening ties with existing customers as well as accessing entirely new customer groups.”