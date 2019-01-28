Scotland’s Business Stream buys Kelda’s non-domestic customers

The customer base of Yorkshire Water Business Service (YWBS) and Three-Sixty, both part of the Kelda Group, has been bought by a Scottish competitor.

Business Stream, Scotland’s largest non-domestic water supplier, is to double its market share with the acquisition, which will take effect this summer subject to regulatory approvals.

The company will manage water and wastewater services for around 140,000 new customers in the Yorkshire area.

The news follows Business Stream’s buyout of Southern Water’s non-domestic customer base in 2016 just before the opening of the retail water market in England.

Recent wins for the company include the UK-wide portfolios of Lloyds Banking Group, Network Rail, Greggs and Morrison’s.

Jo Dow, Chief Executive at Business Stream said: “The opening of the England retail water market in 2017 created huge opportunities for Business Stream. As we look ahead to the future, we recognise that scale will be an important factor, enabling us to deliver a more competitive service for our customers across the UK.

“We will use the experience we gained from the Southern acquisition to ensure that the transition is seamless for our existing and future customers, providing them with a market leading customer experience and access to innovative services that reduce their costs, risks and environmental impact.”