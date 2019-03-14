BP and Environmental Defense Fund targets methane emissions

BP has teamed up with Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to reduce methane emissions from the global oil and gas supply chain.

They will work together over the next three years, alongside universities and third party experts, on projects that test technologies and emerging strategies to continue to improve methane management.

The collaboration also aims to facilitate industry dialogue about the best practices to monitor and reduce emissions.

BP had set a target to reduce its methane emissions to 0.2% of its overall oil and gas production by 2025 and was able to achieve that last year.

EDF President Fred Krupp said: “BP’s commitment to push the next frontier of methane technology and practice is important to prove out solutions that oil and gas companies can use to accelerate emission reductions.

“The scale of the methane challenge is enormous but so is the opportunity. Whether natural gas can play a constructive role in the energy transition depends on aggressive measures to reduce emissions that include methane.”