New industry group floats offshore wind strategy

A new industry group that will set out a strategy for the floating offshore wind industry has been launched.

The Floating Wind Steering Group, co-ordinated by RenewableUK and Scottish Renewables, will meet regularly with the aim of providing a vision for large-scale deployment of floating wind farms in the UK and producing a business case for the sector.

The group is made up of representatives from Aker Solutions, Atkins, Equinor, GE, James Fisher & Sons, Kincardine Offshore Wind, Principle Power, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and Shell.

The world’ first floating offshore wind farm – the 30MW Hywind project – was opened by Equinor and Masdar off the coast of Peterhead in late 2017.

Since then, the first turbine has been installed at the Kincardine floating wind farm off the coast of Aberdeenshire, which will have a 50MW capacity when fully constructed.

Jenny Hogan, Deputy Chief Executive at Scottish Renewables said: “Innovation is key to the long term growth set out in the Offshore Wind Sector Deal and floating turbines will open up new sites for development currently being considered.

“Globally, much of the offshore wind potential is in deeper waters that will need floating technology so this sector offers new industrial opportunities across the UK.”