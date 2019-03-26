Drones ‘could cut solar design costs by 70%’

Using drones to help map out solar energy projects could reduce the cost of their design by around 70%.

That’s the verdict from drone software platform DroneDeploy, which says the unmanned aircraft can be used to plot where panels will work best, evaluate the energy generating potential of rooftops and conduct maintenance inspections.

The firm says drones can scan and assess land at an ‘exceptionally fast’ speed, cutting the time this usually takes by as much as 90% – DroneDeploy suggests this offers a significant benefit in a competitive market where there is a need to quickly bid and purchase property.

It also claims drones can map and measure roofs using machine learning, before using this information to fit as many solar panels as possible into the space.

The firm notes drones can even be equipped with thermal imaging cameras to detect broken photocells in panels and other issues that the naked eye can’t see, making maintenance easier and more cost-effective.

