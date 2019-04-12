Latest Jobs – Senior Mechanical Designer – Energy Jobline

Recruiter: Wood

Location: Cumbria-Whitehaven

Salary: Competitive

An excellent opportunity has arisen for a Senior Mechanical Designer to join Wood’s nuclear business, to be based in our Westlakes office in Cumbria near to Sellafield.

Wood designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

The nuclear business provides design, engineering, construction and project management services for major clients across the civil nuclear industry, including Sellafield and LLWR and various overseas clients. We are proud to have supported these clients for many years, and our partnering arrangements will enable us to sustain and enhance this support in the long-term.

As a result of increasing demand for our services, there are significant opportunities for you, as a Senior Mechanical Designer, to support a range of interesting and challenging projects in one or more of the following areas:

General Mechanical design AutoCAD

3D Design – PDMS, Inventor, AutoCAD

Mechanical Handling

Key Responsibilities

Provision of skilled draughting services to design engineers to specified quality standards. Primary expectation for mechanical handling 2D and 3D design but covering all areas of mechanical

Competent to produce detailed design schemes, drawings and supporting calculations

May supervise a small number of draughtspersons

Provision of leading technical expertise valued by clients, being a recognised authority in specialised areas and maintaining ‘front edge’ capability in developing techniques and standards within area of expertise

Provision of cost effective engineering solutions and high quality customer service

Proactively providing mentoring and training for staff as required for the benefit of the project and business

Maintaining and developing customer relationships, through reputation, knowledge, experience and excellent delivery, to encourage follow on and new work within the skill area, to promote future business

Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements

Provision of specified services to internal/external customers to agreed standards

To carry out designated work packages within defined projects to standards of safety, cost, quality and time

Where appropriate, contribute to the development of budgetary procedures, specifications and safety documentation

Compliance with all legislative, regulatory and company policy, standards and procedures e.g. safety, quality, risk, security etc. applicable to the role

Provide advice and guidance on issues to the Mechanical Design Team

Active involvement in improvement initiatives/projects

To ensure the Design Intent is met for the design packages produced

To identify major technical uncertainties and provide suitable solutions and advice

To organise, supervise, monitor and develop the team to ensure effective outputs

To integrate and communicate effectively with other disciplines such as Safety, CS&A, Process, HVAC, Construction and Commissioning teams

Knowledge and Experience

Extensive experience and a high standard of application of engineering to provide solutions to unique challenges in the engineering fields associated with nuclear and related systems

Wide ranging knowledge of engineering standards, materials and equipment, and engineering developments, including manufacturing and construction issues, within areas of expertise

Proven track record, demonstrating the ability to produce, check and deliver complex design requirements

Detailed working knowledge of 2D design software – predominantly AutoCAD

Knowledge and use of 3D platforms e.g. PDMS, Inventor advantageous

Design fundamentals, PUWER, CDM, LOLER regulations

Familiar with DM Desktop and Cimage, Registration of Drawings and Sellafield procedures and processes

Development of designs against Safety Case requirements and Engineering Design Safety Principles

Experience in the nuclear industry would be preferred and to work on client premises as required

Experience of design delivery using the Sellafield Ltd Management System preferred

Essential Qualifications

Degree (minimum 2:2) in relevant engineering discipline or equivalent (eg HNC/HND with significant experience) with typically at least 3 years design office experience

OR lower professional qualification eg BTEC (typically gained through apprenticeship) with typically 5+ years of design office experience

SC level clearance or ability to achieve

Ideally a current P4 Pass Holder

This is a promoted article.