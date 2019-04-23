Latest Jobs – Wind Turbine Service Technician – Energy Jobline

Experienced Service Technicians needed to work on Wind Turbines in the Inverness-shire area.

Our clients have a number of Wind Farms in the area and the central function of the Service Technician will be to maintain and repair the electrical and/or mechanical components within the turbines.

You must be comfortable working at heights and hold a full driving licence as the Wind Farms are in fairly remote locations.

Previous experience within the Wind Industry working on any major turbine type is desirable, however as a minimum candidates must have previous maintenance experience in an industrial environment (factory, plant, armed forces, offshore) and be comfortable working with three-phase electromechanical machinary.

If you have the above experience and would like to work in a progressive and rewarding sector with genuine long-term career prospects and professional development, contact Hamza Jabir at Cathcart Energy.

