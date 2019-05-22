The Birmingham Centre for Energy Storage is one of the nationally-recognised centres of excellence within the Birmingham Energy Institute. The Birmingham Energy Institute is the focal point for the University of Birmingham and its national partners, to create change in the way we deliver, consume and think about energy.

The Institute harnesses expertise from the fundamental sciences and engineering through to business and economics to deliver co-ordinated research, education and the development of global partnerships. By creating technology and guiding policy today, it aims to help shape energy solutions tomorrow.