Octopus launches rewards for dining and festival access

Octopus Energy customers now have access to discounted meals at various restaurants such as Harvester and Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, thanks to a partnership with Mitchells & Butlers.

Through the ‘Octoplus‘ rewards scheme, diners can enjoy 25% off meals from Monday to Thursday at participating venues.

Additionally, ‘Octoplus’ members can exchange points for cinema tickets, National Trust day passes and Octopus Energy merchandise.

Moreover, customers have the opportunity to win free tickets to festivals like Camp Bestival and Wychwood Festival through a prize draw, with 12 pairs of tickets available.

Over 1.5 million Octopus customers have already joined the ‘Octoplus’ scheme, accumulating redeemable ‘Octopoints’ by maintaining a healthy energy account or reducing energy usage during ‘Saving Sessions’.