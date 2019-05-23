As the Electric Vehicle Lead for Drax Group, Adam’s responsible for delivering innovative solutions for organisations looking to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) in their commercial fleets. He’s passionate about such projects, since low carbon transport solutions are an essential part of the UK’s decarbonisation ambitions. Even so, it’s clear that such solutions must also be commercially viable for businesses.

Adam’s team is also investigating the opportunities that vehicle batteries may provide in the future. Drax aims to help customers maximise the value of their vehicle(s) while, at the same time, providing extra flexibility to the electricity network.

Earlier in his Drax career, as the Financial Controller at Haven Power, Adam provided financial insight to the business in support of customers.