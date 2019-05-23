UN to help Saudi Arabia strengthen environmental protection

UN Environment and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement to strengthen environmental protection and safeguard natural resources in the Kingdom.

The organisation will provide technical support and help develop institutional and regulatory structures for the environment sector in Saudi Arabia to enable the nation to achieve its National Environment Strategy and the National Transformation Programme.

The UN will also provide technical experts in the fields of environmental law, regulations and standards, air quality management, climate change and waste management, among others.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture is investing $25 million (£19.8m) in the project.

Joyce Msuya, UN Environment Acting Executive Director said: “We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on environmental issues. By supporting better data and information systems and building technical capacities to monitor and address environmental challenges, we aim to reinforce the governments’ efforts to achieve sustainable development in the region.”