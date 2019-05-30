HAVI signs, seals and delivers new science-based target

HAVI has committed to cutting its carbon emissions by 40% before 2030.

The global supply chain management and logistics giant has formally submitted and received approval for its target from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The firm, which is one of the first ten companies globally with approved SBTi’s in the Airfreight, Transportation and Logistics sector, suggests a culture of sustainability is fundamental to limiting the rise in global temperatures to well below 2°C, as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

It will cut the emissions associated with each metric ton of goods it delivers by 40% from a 2015 baseline and also aims to become more transparent in terms of its climate impacts.

The company says it will increasingly transition to renewable energy use and help its partners achieve their own sustainability targets – for instance, it claims its new target will contribute directly to achieving McDonald’s own emissions goals.

Neil Humphrey, President of HAVI Logistics, said: “Setting a science-based target will give HAVI’s longstanding commitment to sustainable business practices even more weight and credibility.

“We look forward to working with all our customers, partners, industry peers and employees to align our collective efforts towards making the world – especially our cities and working environment – cleaner, healthier and more sustainable.”