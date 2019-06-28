TELCA 2019 – Carbon 2018 take the trophy for Most Sustainable TPI

Carbon 2018 have taken the trophy for Most Sustainable TPI at the seventh edition of The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA), which took place on Wednesday night.

At the action-packed ceremony in central London, which attracted more than 350 people from across the industry, leaders from the energy management consultancy took to the stage to collect their much-deserved trophy.

Philip Richards, Strategic Account Director, said: “We’re over the moon, it means so much for us and all of our team back at Sandhurst as well, absolutely amazing.”