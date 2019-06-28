TELCA 2019: Green Energy Consulting takes The Green Energy Company prize

Green Energy Consulting rose to the top to be branded The Green Energy Company at the seventh edition of The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA), which took place on Wednesday night.

At the action-packed ceremony in central London, which attracted more than 350 people from across the sector, the firm proved late is better than never – after missing the awards ceremony due to circumstances outside of their control, they made it to the boat just before it left the shore.

Once aboard, they caught up with ELN to talk about what winning meant for them: “Our clients we have on board already know where we are in terms of sustainability – it’s about marketing this to a new customer base and bringing on new business as well.”