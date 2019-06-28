Europe’s ‘first hyperloop’ makes a breakthrough

The company developing Europe’s ‘first hyperloop’ has made breakthrough progress on developing the low carbon mode of transport.

Europe’s sustainable energy engine InnoEnergy, supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), has now successfully completed two years of feasibility tests for its Hardt Hyperloop and says it has made a significant step forward with the creation of its Hyperloop Lane Switch (HLS) technology.

The lane-switching technology allows emissions-free hyperloop vehicles to change from one lane to another while maintaining high speeds.

A much larger testing facility called the ‘European Hyperloop Centre’ will now launch in earnest to further develop the technology, which experts suggest could provide a fast and sustainable alternative to short-haul flights.

The completed test phase assessed hyperloop technologies such as magnetic levitation, low-pressure environments, propulsion systems and weight distribution.

Jacob Ruiter, CEO InnoEnergy Benelux said: “The completion of these tests is a milestone for hyperloop technology everywhere.

“Bringing this technology to market will fundamentally change how we travel, offering a sustainable alternative to short-haul flights as well as shortening journey times in comparison to cars and trains.”