TELCA 2019 – Utility Bidder takes home two awards in double win

Utility Bidder went home with not one but two awards after the seventh edition of The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA), which took place on Wednesday night.

The firm won the Best Customer Service award (SME customers) and the final award of the evening, Consultancy of the Year.

At the action-packed ceremony in central London, which attracted more than 350 people from across the sector, CEO Chris Shaw took to the stage to collect the team’s much-deserved trophies.

When asked what gave Utility Bidder the edge over its competitors in terms of customer service, he said: “If you look after the customers they’ll look after you.

“We introduced Trustpilot into the business a couple of years ago, we worked really hard with that to get to the 9.8 and we use that to reinforce, whenever we are having a conversation with a customer, look at the reviews on Trustpilot and you know, they don’t tell lies.”