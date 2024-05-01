Barclays and British Gas team up for home energy checks

Barclays has expanded its partnership with British Gas, offering Barclays UK residential mortgage customers a discounted British Gas Home Health Check for £50, down from £99.

This initiative aims to help homeowners navigate energy efficiency options amid widespread confusion.

Recent research by Barclays found that 35% of homeowners are deterred from energy efficiency improvements due to uncertainty about the best upgrades.

The Home Health Check, conducted by accredited assessors, provides personalised recommendations to minimise energy expenses and enhance efficiency.

Additionally, customers receive an Energy Performance Certificate at no extra cost.

This initiative is part of Barclays’ Greener Homes Strategy, emphasising its commitment to sustainability.

Eligible customers can access the offer through the Barclays website.

Dan Rosenfield, Managing Director of Centrica New Business and Net Zero, added: “There is no one size fits all approach to making improvements on your home, which is why personalised guidance is key.

“Through our partnership with Barclays, we are pleased to help more homeowners decide what solution works for them to help them lower their carbon emissions and save on their energy bills.”