G7 energy ministers strike historic deal: Coal phase-out by 2035

Energy ministers from the G7 nations have reached a landmark agreement to end the use of coal in power generation by the year 2035.

The decision was made during their recent meeting in Turin, Italy, where ministers from the world’s wealthiest nations convened to discuss strategies for combating climate change.

According to an official communique issued after the meeting, the ministers have committed to phasing out existing unabated coal power generation in their energy systems by the first half of the 2030s.

Alternatively, they aim to adhere to a timeline consistent with limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C, in line with countries’ net zero pathways.

In addition to the coal phase-out, the ministers outlined a series of other initiatives aimed at promoting renewable energy, reducing emissions and enhancing energy security.

These include encouraging the growth of renewables, collaborating on fusion energy research, and reducing methane emissions.