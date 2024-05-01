Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickEnergy MarketsFinanceNet ZeroPolicyTop Stories

Energy Secretary cautions against Net Zero Leviathan impact on economy

Energy Secretary has highlighted concerns over the potential impact of a centralised net zero strategy on the economy
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/01/2024 5:33 AM
0 0
0
Industry reacts to appointment of new Energy Security Secretary
Image: Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street
0
Shares

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has drawn attention to the potential implications of a centralized approach to achieving net zero emissions.

Speaking at the Innovation Zero conference in London, Ms Coutinho emphasised the importance of considering the economic ramifications of such strategies.

Ms Coutinho expressed concern that a centralised “Net Zero Leviathan” could hinder economic growth and innovation by exerting too much control over market dynamics.

Claire Coutinho said: “We face a fork in the road and the first path is one that I don’t want to take us down. It’s one with ever-increasing and narrowing sets of targets, where government dictates outputs and prices.

“Where a Net Zero Leviathan of central planning crushes our brilliant enterprise economy. But the second is where we live with some uncertainty, knowing that it is one of the key stimulants of risk and product development that competes to win over consumers.

“The second path gives us the space to tackle emissions whilst also making sure we can keep the lights on and costs low for British families and businesses.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.