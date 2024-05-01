Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsEnergy Saving

RO mutualisation: what it is and what it means for your bills?

The Renewables Obligation (RO) scheme encourages investment in renewable generation sources. Introduced in 2002, the RO requires all suppliers to source an increasing proportion of their power from renewable sources
Drax
05/01/2024 10:00 AM
0 0
0
RO mutualisation: what it is and what it means for your bills?
Image: Bigstock
0
Shares

Suppliers fund the scheme but pay for it in arrears – sometimes leaving a shortfall. Due to challenging trading conditions over the last few years, several suppliers have gone out of business.

These suppliers failed to meet their share of the RO, and so left a shortfall in funds above a certain amount known as the Mutualisation Threshold. To cover the deficit, the energy regulator, Ofgem, divided this cost across all participating suppliers.

Mutualisation could still occur in the future if a supplier fails. However, Ofgem now requires suppliers to ringfence RO funds on a quarterly basis. This makes the likelihood and impact of a mutualisation event much smaller. Find out more here.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Drax

Drax

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.