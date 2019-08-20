Repairable and upgradable battery charges onto the market

Battery developer Aceleron claims it has designed a circular lithium-ion battery.

The UK firm says its long-life batteries are designed to be repaired, upgraded, reused and recycled, unlike most batteries which are thrown away when one component fails.

It notes this is possible because its battery packs are held together by compression so they can be easily disassembled, compared to traditional versions which are often glued or welded together, meaning when one component fails the whole battery stops working and has to be thrown away.

Its products also include smart management and communications technology, allowing performance of fuel cells and other components to be monitored, allowing failing parts to be swapped out and even upgraded them when new parts become available.

The company claims servicing of this nature can increase the lifespan of batteries from around three years to 25 years – it is also working to recycle old batteries so that they can be repurposed into new products.

Carlton Cummins, the firm’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, said: “If your car breaks down you don’t scrap it, you get it repaired.

“We have designed the world’s first lithium-ion battery which can be serviced and maintained, giving it a lifespan of up to 25 years.”