Optima Energy is a leading developer and provider of advanced energy management software, working with some of the largest energy users and consultants in the UK.

Established in 1988, our unparalleled understanding of the energy sector is the driving force behind developing products that serve the demands of our users. Our class-leading energy management services include monitoring, budgeting, recharging, bill validation and cloud-based reporting and analytics.

We take data security very seriously and are the UK’s only energy software provider accredited with the UK Government’s stringent security standard Cyber Essentials Plus and the international security standard ISO 27001:2013.

Optima Energy saves customers time and money whilst also reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Put simply, Optima Energy software is the most advanced and secure system of its kind.

For more information visit www.optimaenergy.net