SSE unleashes new free EV tariff

SSE unleashes new tariff allowing electric vehicle (EV) owners to drive for free.

The ‘One Year Fix and Drive’ deal is a one-year fixed tariff providing up to 2,000kWh of electricity for free per year if an electric car is charged overnight – this is equivalent to 8,000 miles free a year.

The tariff, which is available to new and existing customers, will mean all electricity will also be matched with 100% renewable power.

Stephen Forbes, Managing Director of SSE Energy Services, said: “We know that the majority of EV owners charge their car at home as this is the easiest way to keep their battery topped up.

“We hope this new tariff will help the growing number of electric vehicle owners across the country reduce their carbon footprint and take control of their bills, too.”