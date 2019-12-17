ENGIE and EDF sign £350m deal to extend facilities management partnership

ENGIE and EDF Energy have signed a £350 million deal to extend their facilities management partnership until 2027.

The agreement means ENGIE will continue to provide a range of facilities management and specialist technical support services to EDF’s nuclear power stations in the UK until the end of 2027.

The firm has delivered these services to EDF Energy since 2008 – it also stores, maintains and deploys all the emergency response plant and equipment for the nuclear fleet.

ENGIE’s existing contract to support EDF Energy’s nuclear power stations expires at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Nicola Lovett, CEO for ENGIE UK & Ireland, said: “In the 10 years that we have been working in partnership with EDF Energy we have developed a strong relationship based on shared values and goals.

“This latest contract extension is testament to our capacity to deliver specialist services which add value to EDF Energy’s activities and their faith in our ability to provide a customer solution that fully supports their operations.”