Severn Trent Water pays £226k for sewage pollution

Severn Trent Water has paid £226,000 to a charity after a sewage pollution led to the death of more than 2,000 fish.

The incident at Rothley Brook, Leicestershire took place in August 2016 and caused two blockages in the Severn Trent foul sewer, which led to a discharge of sewage into the Thurcaston Brook, a tributary of the Rothley Brook.

The money will be used by Trent Rivers Trust for water quality and restoration projects relating to the Thurcaston/Rothley Brook catchments as well as other improvements in the area.

Lee Whitehouse, Environment Officer with the Environment Agency, said: “Enforcement Undertakings allow polluters to positively address and restore the harm caused to the environment and prevent repeat incidents.

“The Environment Agency is increasingly using this method of enforcement for suitable cases to restore the environment, improve practices of the offending company and avoid longer criminal court cases. However, we will prosecute in appropriate cases.”

Severn Trent Water has agreed to take positive action at the site to improve the current infrastructure, inspection regime and raise staff and contractor awareness of pollution prevention and control.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We work really hard to ensure our assets don’t cause any issues for the environment but, very rarely, when things go wrong, we work closely with the Environment Agency to help put things right. We got it wrong this time and are more than happy to make this donation to the Trent Rivers Trust.”