Energy costs ‘among retailers top concerns for 2020’

Energy costs are among retailers top concerns for 2020.

That’s the suggestion from E.ON, which says despite this, many firms are overlooking opportunities to cut their bills – it notes while 58% of UK retail industry leaders are concerned about changes to energy costs, 38% have not yet incorporated energy management or efficiency technologies into their operations.

Many said this was due to the perceived upfront expense of making such investments.

More than half of UK retailers expect their energy costs to rise next year and E.ON has advised retailers to view energy efficiency as an investment rather than just a cost.

A third of retail leaders even suggested energy costs directly affect their business competitiveness.

Iain Walker, Director of Energy Sales at E.ON, said: “With financial pressures from increased wholesale costs and business rates – not to mention the uncertainty caused by Brexit and the recent election – energy efficiency is not at the top of many retailers’ to-do lists.

“Yet, at a time of unprecedented disruption, energy technologies and efficiency measures offer retailers not only a genuine opportunity to help protect their margins but also help in meeting carbon reduction targets and in improving the air we breathe.”