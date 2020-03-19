Majority of UK motorists ‘back smart charging markets’

The majority of motorists would be happy to charge their electric vehicles (EVs) outside of peak times in return for lower bills.

That’s according to new research commissioned by UK Power Networks (UKPN), the utility operator which owns and maintains electricity cables and lines across London and the South East – it conducted a survey of 800 motorists which revealed most customers want ‘peace of mind’ when it comes to mobility.

Ian Cameron, Head of Innovation and Customer Services at UKPN, said: “EVs are coming and we have a key role in making sure our customers can benefit from new technologies. That’s why we’ve been listening to stakeholders involved in the market from energy suppliers to customers to develop new incentives that deliver benefits.”

Audrey Gallacher, Interim Chief Executive of Energy UK said: “EVs represent a fantastic opportunity for both consumers and the energy system, as well as a major requirement to reach net-zero, and smart charging will be key to unlocking their full benefits.”