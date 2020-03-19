UKPN: Power sector will emerge from Coronavirus outbreak ‘stronger than ever’

The electricity industry will emerge from the Coronavirus outbreak stronger than ever.

That’s the suggestion from Basil Scarsella, CEO of UK Power Networks (UKPN), who spoke to Energy Live News amid the outbreak of the pandemic to discuss its impacts on the electricity sector.

He said the fact the virus has meant people are ‘more isolated more than ever’ means reliability in terms of electricity supply has become even more vital than it is normally.

He said: “It’s early days, I’m sure there will be other challenges, but so far I’ve seen the collaboration between the regulator, the government, the industry, the electricity industry and industry generally to be excellent.

“Therefore I’m very confident that together with the rest of the community, the electricity industry will continue to provide good service and get over it and once we come out of the other end, I think we will be far stronger in terms of the resilience of the industry going forward.”