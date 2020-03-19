Ofgem asked to help pre-paid customers amidst coronavirus fears

Co-Leader of the Liberal Democrats and former Energy Secretary Sir Ed Davey has written to industry regulator Ofgem to help pre-paid gas and electricity consumers amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fearing for households that might suffer, the democratic leader called for protection of vulnerable consumers – he wrote: “At a time when thousands of families face the very real prospect of self-isolation, not least individuals who live alone and may not have reliable family or friendship networks, we risk a situation where people who run out of credit are unable to heat their homes, or are forced to go out whilst unwell, jeopardising the health of others.

“I am sure that you will agree that such a situation is unacceptable as it puts vulnerable people at risk.”

Furthermore he questioned what mitigation actions Ofgem was asking utility giants to take in order “to ensure that gas and electricity supplies are not automatically switched off for those customers who are unable to go in-store to top up”.

Expressing his worry, he added: “I am concerned that a large number of people will face real financial hardship, missing work or losing clients as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are difficult times, and we must come together to support those in greatest need.”