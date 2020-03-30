Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology

Ford to scale up production of medical equipment in fight against coronavirus

The company plans to assemble more than 100,000 face shields per week and leverage its in-house 3D printing capability to produce components for use in personal protective equipment

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 30 March 2020
Image: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock

Ford Motors has joined forces with 3M and GE Healthcare to expand production of urgently needed medical equipment and supplies for healthcare workers, first responders and patients fighting coronavirus.

The automaker says will lend its manufacturing and engineering expertise to design modified respirators and ventilators, which could be produced using fans, batteries and other parts that Ford typically uses for its cars.

In addition, Ford plans to assemble more than 100,000 face shields per week and leverage its in-house 3D printing capability to produce components for use in personal protective equipment.

Bill Ford, Ford’s Executive Chairman, said: “This is such a critical time for America and the world. It is a time for action and cooperation. By coming together across multiple industries, we can make a real difference for people in need and for those on the front lines of this crisis.”

Jim Hackett, Ford’s President and CEO, said: “We are focusing our efforts to help increase the supply of respirators, face shields and ventilators that can help assist health care workers, first responders, critical workers as well as those who have been infected by the virus.”

