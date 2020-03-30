UK Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Association and REA announce merger

The UK Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Association (UK EVSE) and the Renewable Energy Association (REA) have announced a new merger to create ‘a more cohesive voice’ for the electric transport sector.

The trade associations suggest the partnership will provide a ‘communications boost’ to the UK’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure – members of UK EVSE are set to join the REA in the coming weeks and will join a 75-strong group of companies involved in installing, operating, manufacturing, financing and providing services to the charging industry in the UK.

Many will also gain access to other REA member groups, such as the Solar Forum and Energy Storage Forum, which will help deepen expertise across the industry.

The organisations say the result will be a “robust and coherent representation of the sector to government, the media and other key sector stakeholders”.

Transport Minister Rachel Maclean said: “People in the UK should have the best opportunities to make the switch to cleaner cars, that’s why we are working closely with industry to bring world-leading expertise into creating, running and charging these vehicles.

“This merger signals an important joining of forces for the sector and I hope to see them power forward more innovations for drivers everywhere.”