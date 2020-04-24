‘Majority of consumers would pay more for sustainable packaging’

Around 74% of consumers around the world are ‘willing to pay more for sustainable packaging’.

That’s according to a new survey conducted by the packaging company Trivium, which surveyed 15,000 consumers across the US, Europe and South America regarding the extent to which sustainability impacts consumer behaviour.

Almost half of the participants said they would not buy products which are packaged in an environmentally harmful way and 59% said they would be less likely to buy products in polluting wrapping.

Findings of the survey also show a shift in the consumer’s behaviour towards environmental issues, as 53% said they are ‘actively’ looking for recycling or sustainability information on packaging and taking this into account when making a purchase.