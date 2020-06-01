Statkraft to manage ‘UK’s largest solar and battery storage project’

Statkraft has signed a hybrid power purchase and optimisation agreement with Warrington Renewables, a company owned by Warrington Borough Council, for what it claims to be ‘UK’s largest solar and battery storage project’.

The plant, which consists of a 35MW solar farm and a 27MWh battery storage facility, is located in York.

The solar farm is dubbed as ‘UK’s most technically advanced solar project’ as it uses both single-axis trackers and bifacial solar panels, which allow power production from both sides of the panel.

Nick Heyward, Head of UK Energy Storage – Markets at Statkraft UK, said: “We had to develop a bespoke hybrid PPA solution to manage the various aspects of the site, reflecting the overall innovation that has gone into the site itself.

“By optimising the energy storage alongside the renewable energy for Warrington Council we hope to set a blueprint to follow, for other local authorities and partners that are committed about delivering net zero as well as benefiting their communities through revenues from renewable energy.

“Agreements like this will be vital for balancing the UK’s electricity demand and supply as wind and solar power play bigger roles in powering our lives.”