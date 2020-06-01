Belgian port launches voyage to cleaner future with carbon capture project

The Belgian port of Antwerp has brought seven chemical and energy companies together to halve its carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 with a carbon capture project.

Total, INEOS and ExxonMobil are among other companies of the consortium, which aims to build carbon dioxide infrastructure to support future Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) applications.

The collaboration could result in the development of a shared carbon dioxide liquefaction plant, storage facilities and transport of carbon dioxide, both by ship and by pipeline.

Port of Antwerp CEO Jacques Vandermeiren said: “This promising project demonstrates once more that collaboration is key for generating a cluster effect and creating innovative, operational added value.

“If this shared infrastructure can actually be realised, then it will benefit the entire industrial community in the port and make a valuable contribution towards the Flemish, Belgian and European climate goals.”

Since Belgium does not have suitable infrastructure, the consortium is investigating the possibility of transporting the carbon dioxide to Rotterdam by pipeline or by ship to Norway.