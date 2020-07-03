Great wind blows in Nebraska after the completion of Ørsted’s 230MW wind farm

Ørsted has completed a 230MW wind farm in Nebraska’s Wayne County, Michigan.

The Plum Creek project consists of 82 wind turbines and becomes Ørsted’s first operational project in the area.

The wind farm is estimated to generate $3 million (£2.4m) in community revenue to benefit school districts, the local hospital and a community college.

The renewable energy company has signed agreements with companies to purchase the power generated, including the American mountain resort company Vail Resorts, the food product manufacturer J.M. Smucker Company and the packaging materials company Avery Dennison Corporation.

Neil O’Donovan, Ørsted Senior Vice President and COO of Onshore, said: “Plum Creek is our first project in Southwest Power Pool territory, a market which will play an important part of our ongoing growth in North America.

“The second project, Willow Creek, financed as a portfolio with Plum Creek, is on schedule for completion later this year.”