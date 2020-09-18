New funding means solar-powered trains could soon be coming to a station near you…

Riding Sunbeams has landed its first commercial funding from Thrive Renewables and Friends Provident Foundation, which in turn will receive a minority shareholding in the business and play an active role in governance.

The community-focused company plans to use the new investment to help rail network operators in South East England and the Valleys in South Wales source competitively-priced green electricity from community-owned renewable energy facilities.

It hopes to help provide community energy groups with a commercial route to market and connect them to regional rail network operators like Network Rail in order to decarbonise the rail system, benefit commuters and support local communities.

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris, said: “It is fantastic to see pioneering projects that we have supported through our First of a Kind competition progressing their plans to decarbonise our railways.

“Harnessing innovation like this will be crucial to modernising the railway and making journeys greener and cleaner, and I welcome this vision becoming one step closer to reality.”