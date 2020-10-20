The last hurrah, or a tighter winter?

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

Oil prices remain rangebound, but what do demand forecasts for next year tell us?

With LNG stocks low, what does that mean for short term gas prices?

Are producers setting the price and when will imports into Europe come?

Is the power market broken?

There is value in the market looking forward, but where should I look?

Is generation coming back from maintenance and what does this mean for winter prices?

We need more gas, storage technology and a more resilient baseload to support use of more intermittent power generation, but at what cost to consumers?

