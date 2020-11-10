EU starts bioethanol surveillance to prevent imports surge

The European Commission has introduced the surveillance of renewable ethanol, or bioethanol, to enable tracking of import volumes.

Imports of bioethanol have significantly increased in the last months at low prices, in the context of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission said the European bioethanol industry has provided evidence that a further increase in imports would cause economic damage to the sector and has therefore taken immediate steps to monitor import volumes.

The measure does not restrict imports but provides quick monitoring of development of imports for specific products.

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice President and Commissioner for Trade said: “Our economies are still affected by the consequences of the pandemic and our recovery process should not be stalled by the distortive trade practices of third countries. This is why we must closely monitor any trade developments that potentially arise from unfair competition.

“This is the case with bioethanol today but other industries may soon also require import surveillance so they can be better shielded from these unwelcome practices.”