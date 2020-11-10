New inquiry launched into role of tidal energy in UK’s low carbon mix

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has launched a new inquiry into the role of tidal energy in the UK’s low carbon energy mix and the nation’s commitment to become net zero by 2050.

While tidal power generation is said to have significant potential in the UK, the technology is still at the early stages of development and has therefore not been rolled out despite 80% of the public supporting tidal and wave deployment.

When examining the possibility of a tidal lagoon fleet in 2017, the government said the tidal capital cost per unit of annual power output is higher than other energy sources.

The EAC will be looking into these issues and more and is inviting written submissions as part of the inquiry.

They should focus on – but not be limited to – the contributions of tidal power towards the UK’s energy mix, locations where one type of tidal technology is best suited and how financial support could be structured to assist technological and project development in the area.

In addition, why, despite the considerable marine resources available, have relatively few developers established tidal projects, how tidal schemes could reduce costs to become commercially competitive with other low carbon or renewable options and the environmental impacts of tidal schemes and how they can be minimised.

The EAC is accepting evidence until 18th December 2020.