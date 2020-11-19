New UK Procurement Group, Prestige Worldwide, set for exponential growth in 2021 after completing a three-consultancy group merger

The procurement group which now heads a portfolio of three UK based utility consultancies boasts huge growth plans after a recent Newcastle site acquisition.

Prestige Worldwide, headquartered in Sunderland consists of The Green Energy Advice Bureau, Utility Locker and Ideal Energy and Fuels helps customers negotiate reductions on their business energy bills while making them more sustainable.

The group garners a wealth of experience and successful leadership with over 25 years accumulative business energy experience.

A welcome addition at board level, Group Technology Director Thomas Dittmer brings a wealth of innovation and knowledge, having overseen the engineering for Travel Supermarket.

Thomas who has over 13 years’ experience in the digital market and ecommerce space added: “It is a hugely exciting time to be a part of the Prestige Worldwide team, as we cement ourselves in the bracket of UK leading procurement groups.”

“It’s been brilliant joining such a dynamic team in a period of growth and innovation. With my broad knowledge of accelerating young businesses and helping them develop digitally, I am looking forward to building a sustainable technology department in a fast-paced, expanding environment.”

Commenting on the announcement, Prestige Worldwide COO, Ricky Chaplin said: “It is with great pleasure we can announce the Prestige Worldwide flagship brand. We look forward to continued success as our extensive growth plans move on.”