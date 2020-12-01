Ørsted fully commissions ‘largest’ Dutch offshore wind farm

Ørsted has fully commissioned its first offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, claimed to be the largest project of its kind in the country.

The Borssele 1 & 2 offshore wind farm has a total capacity of 752MW, providing enough green electricity to power one million Dutch households.

It consists of 94 turbines and is Ørsted’s first offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

Henrik Poulsen, CEO and President of Ørsted said: “This is an important milestone for the green transformation and for Ørsted. We’re proud that we’ve commissioned our first offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, who is among the global frontrunners in the energy transition.

“With Borssele 1 & 2 as the first step, we wish to make a significant contribution to the Dutch transition from fossil to renewable energy. We’re proud that we completed this large-scale clean energy project on time and within budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining our focus on health and safety.”

Ørsted has developed and is operating more than 25 offshore wind farms across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.