Latest Jobs – Partner Channel Manager – Green

About Green
Green is the pioneer for making energy smart and insightful. Incorporating artificial intelligence and state of the art technologies we are able to offer a simple, modern and clear approach to all of our customers energy needs.
Reporting directly to the senior management team, you will be operating within the highly competitive SME sector; the focus of the role is to manage the TPI accounts, ensuring value is generated by identifying and managing new and existing TPI partnerships.
About You
- Experience of working within a TPI framework.
- Proven ability to manage long term relationships.
- Strong communication skills; ability to communicate technical arguments to non-technical audiences (essential)
- Positive can do attitude looking able to deliver in a fast paced environment
The role
- Manage and Develop new and existing TPI partnerships to increase new business revenue through the channel.
- Supporting back office functions in providing aftersales support and customer care.
- Monitor/Report on competitor/TPI activity.
- Managing a renewal portfolio to maximising retention and revenue.
- Negotiate gas and electricity supply contracts.
To apply for the job please email [email protected]