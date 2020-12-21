Latest Jobs – Partner Channel Manager – Green

About Green

Green is the pioneer for making energy smart and insightful. Incorporating artificial intelligence and state of the art technologies we are able to offer a simple, modern and clear approach to all of our customers energy needs.

Reporting directly to the senior management team, you will be operating within the highly competitive SME sector; the focus of the role is to manage the TPI accounts, ensuring value is generated by identifying and managing new and existing TPI partnerships.

About You

Experience of working within a TPI framework.

Proven ability to manage long term relationships.

Strong communication skills; ability to communicate technical arguments to non-technical audiences (essential)

Positive can do attitude looking able to deliver in a fast paced environment

The role

Manage and Develop new and existing TPI partnerships to increase new business revenue through the channel.

Supporting back office functions in providing aftersales support and customer care.

Monitor/Report on competitor/TPI activity.

Managing a renewal portfolio to maximising retention and revenue.

Negotiate gas and electricity supply contracts.

To apply for the job please email [email protected]