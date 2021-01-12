Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

British Embassy in Algiers seeks bids for climate fund

It intends to support activities in Algeria that focus on raising public awareness about climate change as well as solutions for a green recovery post COVID-19

Priyanka Shrestha
Tuesday 12 January 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The British Embassy in Algiers is inviting bids for activity proposals aimed at encouraging climate action, creating resilience and reducing emissions.

It has introduced a Climate Fund to support activities in Algeria that focus on supporting efforts to raise Algerian public awareness about climate change and its social, economic and environmental impact as well as activities that support solutions for a green recovery post COVID-19.

That particularly includes energy transition and energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste management and biodiversity.

The activities would be one-off interventions that take place between 1st February and 15th March 2021, with a maximum budget limit of £5,000.

The Embassy said it is looking for innovative projects, “with concrete objectives and measurable policy outcomes” and cannot fund academic research projects or research collaboration projects.

All proposals must be received by 16th January 2021.

