National Infrastructure Commission seeks evidence on carbon capture and storage technologies

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) is seeking evidence on using carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies for the removal and storage of greenhouse gases in the UK.

It is inviting businesses, policymakers, scientists, academics, think tanks and investors to share their views on the potential of two technologies – direct air CCS and bioenergy with CCS.

The call for evidence is part of the NIC’s study into examining how greenhouse gas removal technologies can help the UK achieve its net zero ambition by 2050.

In the first stage of the study, the Commission is seeking evidence and ideas in response to 12 questions covering how the effectiveness of these new technologies should be evaluated, how the market can be supported and incentivised to invest in the most effective technology solutions and what considerations need to be made to support the deployment of the technologies.

NIC Chair Sir John Armitt said: “Achieving net zero means looking beyond decarbonising how the UK generates its energy and considering all parts of the carbon cycle. By thinking creatively and boldly now about the role greenhouse gas removal technologies could play, we have the potential to transform our economy and give the UK a global competitive advantage.

“This study will consider what we need to do to ensure this potential technology can flourish. That means it’s essential we have the right policy and planning frameworks that will stimulate investment and ensure the best solutions are deployed at the right time to bolster broader efforts to tackle climate change.”

The call for evidence, which is open until 3rd March 2021, will help inform the evidence base, analysis and wider programme of stakeholder discussions to be undertaken by the Commission.