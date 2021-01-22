Space the new frontier in renewable energy?

Could satellites be used to capture data from offshore wind farms to inform decisions made every day by the renewable energy sector?

The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Scottish energy industrial development body Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), have signed a memorandum of intent (MOI) to develop, analyse and implement space-enabled technologies to support the renewables industry.

The organisations plan to develop space applications to support renewable projects and explore the environmental sustainability of energy production and safety of operations.

Jean Morrison, Chair of AREG, said: “This agreement with ESA will look at the innovative technologies being developed for space activities and how we can use these learning and innovations to accelerate the development of renewable projects.”

Rita Rinaldo, Head of the Partner-led and Thematic Initiatives Section at ESA Space Solutions, added: “ESA is strongly positioned to support the implementation of innovative services relying on space assets to support the renewable sector in Europe and beyond.”