London hits 2020 target of installing EV charging points

A target of delivering 300 more charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) before the end of 2020 across London has been achieved.

Mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London (TfL) hit the target, which comes ahead of the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), despite work being paused from April to June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of charging points has been boosted to almost 6,000, including more than 500 rapid chargers – designed to be used for around 30 minutes for a quick charge – and more than 5,500 residential charge points.

TfL helped boroughs deliver more than 2,000 on-street residential charging points through the Go Ultra Low City Scheme, with more than 3,000 forecast to be delivered by the end of March this year.

The mayor’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Delivery Plan estimates London may need up to 4,000 rapid chargers and up to 48,000 residential charging points by 2025 as more people and businesses make the switch to EVs.

Mr Khan said: “It’s essential we help more people move away from petrol and diesel cars to tackle the twin dangers of air pollution and the climate emergency.

“I’m delighted that 300 more electric vehicle rapid charging points have been installed by TfL, increasing London’s total electric charging points to almost 6,000. This success is a testament to our partners in the private sector who have stepped up and shown real ambition to help London lead the electric vehicle revolution.

“However, there is much more to do and we need to go even further and even faster which is why in October this year I am expanding the Ultra Low Emission Zone up to the North and South Circular roads. This year the UK is hosting COP 26 the climate conference and it’s more important than ever that the public and private sector work together to speed up the transition to zero emission vehicles.”