Boris Johnson and Joe Biden discuss green recovery in first call after inauguration

In the first call since the new US President took office, Boris Johnson spoke with Joe Biden about a green recovery after the pandemic.

The Prime Minister welcomed the President’s decision to re-enter the Paris Agreement and praised his early action on tackling climate change and commitment to reach net zero by 2050.

They noted the significant challenges facing the world during the pandemic but also the opportunities to build back better and greener together.

The two leaders agreed to deepen ties between the nations as they will work together through the G7, G20 and COP26 which will take place between 1st and 12th November in Glasgow.

After the call, Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter: “Great to speak to President Joe Biden.

“I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from Covid-19.”